‘Multiple’ armed suspects rob Northeast Richland store

Just 24 hours after armed robbers held up three Richland County businesses, deputies say a Northeast Richland store was robbed at gunpoint Monday night.
The robbery happened around 11 p.m. at the Circle K on Longtown Road, which is just off Clemson Road near Farrow Road, according to the sheriff’s department.
“Multiple subjects” entered the store with handguns and demanded money, a spokeswoman said. They left after taking cash and “other articles” from the store.
No injuries were reported.
The robbery came on the heels of a rash of holdups Sunday night. There has been no word on arrests.
