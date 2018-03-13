Crime & Courts

‘Multiple’ armed suspects rob Northeast Richland store

By Teddy Kulmala

tkulmala@thestate.com

March 13, 2018 09:02 AM

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

Just 24 hours after armed robbers held up three Richland County businesses, deputies say a Northeast Richland store was robbed at gunpoint Monday night.

The robbery happened around 11 p.m. at the Circle K on Longtown Road, which is just off Clemson Road near Farrow Road, according to the sheriff’s department.

“Multiple subjects” entered the store with handguns and demanded money, a spokeswoman said. They left after taking cash and “other articles” from the store.

No injuries were reported.

The robbery came on the heels of a rash of holdups Sunday night. There has been no word on arrests.

