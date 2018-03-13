Former S.C. chief justice joins Columbia law firm

Costa M. Pleicones, former chief justice of the South Carolina Supreme Court, will join the Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd law firm's Columbia office as special counsel.
He will advise clients on complex litigation and appellate issues, in addition to providing mediation and arbitration services.
Pleicones served as South Carolina chief justice from January 2016 to December 2016 and as associate justice for 15 years. Prior to his election to the South Carolina Supreme Court, he served as resident Circuit Court judge for the 5th Judicial Circuit for nine years. While in private practice, he also served as a part-time municipal judge for the city of Columbia and as county attorney for Richland County.
Pleicones is a graduate of Wofford College and the University of South Carolina School of Law.
Comments