Three men wanted for stealing cash, cigars in Richland County armed robbery spree

Three suspects are wanted for allegedly robbing two gas station convenience stores, and Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott is asking for the community's help locating the men wanted for armed robbery.
Both stores were robbed Monday, according to the sheriff's department.
One store is a BP Gas Station, located in the 8000 block of Two Notch Road, not far from the I-77 flyover. Two male suspects allegedly approached a store employee who was outside on a break, presented a handgun and forced the employee into the business to the cash register, according to the sheriff's department. A third male suspect followed and the three are accused of stealing cash and a box of cigars before fleeing.
The other store is a Circle K, located in the 900 block of Longtown Road, near the intersection with Lee Road. Three suspects entered the business, presented a handgun and demanded money from the employee, the sheriff's department said. The suspects stole cash and a box of cigars, and fled the business.
A third incident occurred at a Corner Pantry store, located at 91 Clemson Road, near the I-20 overpass. A male suspect, believed to be one of the three suspects involved in the other two armed robberies, presented a handgun and demanded money from a store employee, the sheriff's department said. The suspect stole cash, five packages of cigars, and then fled the scene.
Lott believes these robberies are connected and is asking for assistance in identifying the suspects involved.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC, or click or tap here for the link.
