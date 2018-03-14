Two 16-year-old students charged with having weapons at AC Flora High School

Two A.C. Flora High School students were arrested and charged for allegedly possessing weapons at school Tuesday.
The two 16-year old students were both charged with weapons on school grounds, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.
The school resource officer was contacted by a school administrator, in reference to a student having a loaded magazine in his bookbag, the sheriff's department said. Alert students reported that they saw someone throw something into the bushes on school grounds.
After a brief search, a Smith & Wesson .380 handgun was located, according to the sheriff's department.
One student has been released to the custody of his parents, and the other was transported to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott stated that at no time were any of the students in danger, and that the administrative staff, to include law enforcement acted quickly and swiftly to identify and charge those involved.
