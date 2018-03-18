Columbia Police release surveillance footage of persons of interest in Five Points shooting

Columbia Police have released surveillance photos of persons of interest in connection to an early morning shooting in Five Points that left three people injured.
The incident occurred shortly before 2 a.m. when many of the bars in the entertainment district were closing for the night. Officers are working to identify and locate the men who are believed to have material information related to the shooting.
Police officers were on foot patrol near the intersection of Harden and Greene streets when they responded to gunshots nearby. Two victims were found in the 2000 block of Greene Street and a third victim was found at the intersection of Greene and Pavilion.
At last check, two of the victims are listed in critical condition, while the third is in stable condition.
The victims, all male, are in their early 20's, none are from Columbia. A 23-year- old is from Raleigh, North Carolina and attends St. Augustine University. A 22-year- old is stationed at Shaw Air Force Base, while a 20-year- old is from Winnsboro.
Anyone with video or pictures from the incident is strongly encouraged to call Columbia Police Department (CPD) Headquarters at (803) 545-3500.
Anyone who can help identify or determine the whereabouts of the persons of interest are encouraged to contact Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit a tip at www.midlandscrimestoppers.com.
