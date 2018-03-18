3 people shot near Columbia-area nightclub

A shootout between two vehicles near a Columbia-area nightclub left three men injured early Sunday morning.
The incident happened outside Club Vault, located at 3106 Broad River Rd. Richland County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call of shots fired just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday, March 18, 2018.
Lt. Curtis Wilson stated that two vehicles were leaving the club when shots were fired. One of the vehicles drove to Lexington Medical Center afterward. Deputies responding to the hospital report that three males were being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
It is uncertain at this time if there were anyone in the other vehicle was injured.
Deputies are continuing the investigation and have no motive at this time and no arrests have been made.
If you have any information about this shooting, you are encouraged to contact Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.
