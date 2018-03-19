Man killed, teen injured in shootings at 2 Lexington County apartment complexes

Two people were shot — one of them fatally — in the parking lots of adjacent Lexington County apartment complexes Sunday.
The first shooting happened Sunday night in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Berryhill Road, the sheriff's department said on Twitter Monday morning. Deputies received a call a short time later about someone being shot in the parking lot of an adjacent complex.
The victim in the first shooting, a teenage boy, was treated for non-life threatening injuries, officials said. The second victim, an adult male, died on the scene.
The victim's identity will be released by the Lexington County Coroner's Office after the next of kin is notified.
There was no word on arrests.
Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.
