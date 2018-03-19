Have you seen these men? Deputies say they robbed a Richland County store at gunpoint

Richland County deputies are searching for three men who robbed a Columbia store at gunpoint.
The robbery happened March 11 at Windy Mountain on the 500 block of Beltline Boulevard, the sheriff's department said in a release Monday. The suspects entered the front door of the business and jumped over the counter with handguns.
Deputies say the suspects took cash and fled the business in a four-door, possibly gray Lincoln Town Car. They are described as black males, wearing dark clothing and hoodies.
A third suspect was wearing a white T-shirt, dark pants, knit hat, and was medium build, officials said.
Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.
