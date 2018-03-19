The Richland County Sheriff's Department is looking for suspects who were involved in an armed robbery on March 11, on Beltine Blvd. in Richalnd county. Richland County Sheriff's Department Ashlen Renner
The Richland County Sheriff's Department is looking for suspects who were involved in an armed robbery on March 11, on Beltine Blvd. in Richalnd county. Richland County Sheriff's Department Ashlen Renner

Crime & Courts

Have you seen these men? Deputies say they robbed a Richland County store at gunpoint

By Teddy Kulmala

tkulmala@thestate.com

March 19, 2018 12:59 PM

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

Richland County deputies are searching for three men who robbed a Columbia store at gunpoint.

The robbery happened March 11 at Windy Mountain on the 500 block of Beltline Boulevard, the sheriff's department said in a release Monday. The suspects entered the front door of the business and jumped over the counter with handguns.

Deputies say the suspects took cash and fled the business in a four-door, possibly gray Lincoln Town Car. They are described as black males, wearing dark clothing and hoodies.

A third suspect was wearing a white T-shirt, dark pants, knit hat, and was medium build, officials said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.

  Comments  