Have you seen these men? Deputies say they robbed a Richland County store at gunpoint

SHARE COPY LINK The Richland County Sheriff's Department is looking for suspects who were involved in an armed robbery on March 11, on Beltine Blvd. in Richalnd county. Richland County Sheriff's Department Ashlen Renner

The Richland County Sheriff's Department is looking for suspects who were involved in an armed robbery on March 11, on Beltine Blvd. in Richalnd county. Richland County Sheriff's Department Ashlen Renner