Irmo police high-speed chase spanned St. Andrews, Harbison and Lake Murray Boulevard

The driver of a stolen vehicle led police on a high-speed chase through some of the busiest retail areas in Lexington County Tuesday, ending in a crash that sent three teenagers to the hospital.
The incident began around 4 p.m. when Irmo Police officers spotted the stolen vehicle and attempted to pull over the driver.
The driver refused to stop for blue lights and sirens, and led police on a high speed chase that covered St. Andrews Road, Harbison Boulevard and Lake Murray Boulevard, according to Capt. Courtney Dennis.
The chase, which exceeded speeds of 70 mph, stopped in the 2900 block of Dreher Shoals Road where the driver of the stolen vehicle lost control and crashed, Dennis said.
Never miss a local story.
The driver and one passenger led officers on a short foot chase where they were both apprehended nearby, according to Dennis. A third passenger, a 16-year-old female, stayed with the vehicle.
All three occupants of the stolen car, all teenagers, were transported to an hospital with non life-threatening injuries, because of the collision.
Kenneth Kitchens, 19, was a passenger in the stolen car, and when he was released from the hospital he was arrested. Kitchens was charged with failure to stop on police command and was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
The 16-year-old girl was released to her parent, according to Dennis.
The driver of the stolen vehicle remains hospitalized, but Dennis said he expects the young man to be released Tuesday night, at which time he will be arrested, charged and incarcerated.
No other injuries from the incident were reported to the Irmo Police.
Irmo Police investigators are working with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department because the vehicle being reported to them as stolen.
Comments