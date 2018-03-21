Midlands convenience store robbed, clerk shot

A clerk was shot during an armed robbery at the US Mini Mart on Platt Springs Road in Lexington Tuesday evening.
According to Lexington Sheriff's deputies, two suspects fled after robbing the store and shooting the clerk. The suspects fled the store on foot in an unknown direction.
Investigators are collecting evidence and reviewing video tape of the incident.
The clerk was treated and is in stable condition at a local hospital.
The Lexington Sheriff's department asks anyone with information about this crime to call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC. Tips are anonymous and may result in a cash reward.
