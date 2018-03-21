Surveillance video captures two suspects, one male and one female, shoplifting television sets on separate dates inside the same Walmart location at 5556 Sunset Blvd. in Lexington, SC. Lexington County Police Lynnette Cantos
Crime & Courts

Look familiar? Lexington police seek help identifying Walmart shoplifters

By Emily Bohatch

ebohatch@thestate.com

March 21, 2018 01:10 PM

After two recent thefts at a Lexington Walmart, police are asking for help identifying the alleged shoplifters, according to a Lexington Police Department Facebook post.

Two suspects -- a male and a female -- appear in security footage on from the Walmart at 5556 Sunset Boulevard, where they can be seen picking up two TVs and leaving the store on two different occasions.

The first theft occurred Feb. 6 at about 6 a.m., and the second was about a month later on March 7 at about 1 a.m., according to Lexington police.

Police are asking anyone who may know the identities of the pair to contact Detective Kenneth Heath at 803-951-4642.

