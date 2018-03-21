Look familiar? Lexington police seek help identifying Walmart shoplifters

After two recent thefts at a Lexington Walmart, police are asking for help identifying the alleged shoplifters, according to a Lexington Police Department Facebook post.
Two suspects -- a male and a female -- appear in security footage on from the Walmart at 5556 Sunset Boulevard, where they can be seen picking up two TVs and leaving the store on two different occasions.
The first theft occurred Feb. 6 at about 6 a.m., and the second was about a month later on March 7 at about 1 a.m., according to Lexington police.
Police are asking anyone who may know the identities of the pair to contact Detective Kenneth Heath at 803-951-4642.
