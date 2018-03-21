One killed, another injured in shooting in Richland County

One person was killed and another was injured in a Wednesday evening shooting in Richland County.
The shooting occurred in the 1400 block of Brazzell Road, near Percival Road in Elgin, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department. Deputies responded to a shots fired call around 5:30 p.m.
One person was killed while another was taken to an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the lower body, according to the sheriff's department.
One person is in custody, following a chase into the woods. The suspect was armed with a semi-automatic handgun.
The suspect opened fire at deputies, who didn't not return fire because they didn't have a clear sight line in the residential area.
The suspect was eventually located, and cornered into a position where he surrendered to deputies.
The suspect was an acquaintance of the shooting victims, according to the sheriff's department.
The chase caused traffic to be backed up on I-20.
