He killed a man, then tried to kill a woman and Richland deputies, officials say

Authorities have charged a man with murder and five counts of attempted murder in connection with a Wednesday shooting near Elgin, after which the suspect shot at law enforcement officers.
Kenneth Dylan Shirley, 21, is charged with one count each of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime and five counts of attempted murder, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.
The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Brazell Road, just off Percival Road in Elgin and not far from the Kershaw County line.
Deputies say Shirley fatally shot a man at a home on Brazell Road and also shot a woman, who remains hospitalized. Shirley then fired at deputies who were responding to the shooting, prompting an hour-long foot pursuit and search in the wooded area behind the home.
The deputies did not return fire, a spokeswoman said. No officers were injured.
The male victim died, and he has not yet been identified by the coroner.
The motive for the shooting remains unclear, but officials said Shirley was an acquaintance of the victims. Shirley had a semiautomatic handgun on him when he surrendered to deputies.
Shirley has no prior criminal record in South Carolina, according to the State Law Enforcement Division.
