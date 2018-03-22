He killed a man, then tried to kill a woman and Richland deputies, officials say

SHARE COPY LINK A man was killed and a woman was taken to Palmetto Health Richland hospital after being shot on the 1400 block of Brazell Road, Wednesday March 21, 2018. Richland County Sheriff's deputies took a suspect into custody after a chase into the woods. Gavin McIntyre

A man was killed and a woman was taken to Palmetto Health Richland hospital after being shot on the 1400 block of Brazell Road, Wednesday March 21, 2018. Richland County Sheriff's deputies took a suspect into custody after a chase into the woods. Gavin McIntyre