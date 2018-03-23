2 shootings in less than 2 hours under investigation in Richland County

Richland County Sheriff's deputies are investigating two separate shootings that occurred late Thursday night, according to the sheriff's department.
Deputies were called at about 10 p.m. when Palmetto Health Richland reported a patient with a gunshot wound, according to officials.
The man told deputies he was in his car in the Eastover area when a man approached and shot him. A friend took him to the hospital, where he was treated and released, according to the sheriff's department.
The second shooting was called in at about 11:30 p.m., according to officials.
Never miss a local story.
When deputies arrived at the scene on the 1000 block of Cramer Road, they found the victims of the shooting had already gone to the hospital. The condition of the victims was not available Friday morning.
Deputies are still processing the scene, as of Friday morning, according to officials. The investigation is ongoing.
Comments