Suspect with domestic violence history arrested in stabbing near USC campus

A man accused of breaking into a woman's house near the University of South Carolina campus and stabbing her has been arrested, Columbia police say.
Anthony Alonzo Baker, 49, is expected to be charged with first-degree burglary and first-degree assault and battery. He has a history of criminal domestic violence.
Police believe Baker broke into the home of a female acquaintance in the 700 block of Henderson Street shortly after 10 p.m. on March 19.
Police say Baker forced the victim out of her home and stabbed her multiple times in the upper and lower body.
Baker ran from the scene but was arrested Friday night at a Richland County motel, police say.
Baker also is accused of beating the same woman in the face in February. He is charged with second-degree assault and batter in connection with that incident.
Baker pleaded guilty in 2015 to kidnapping and criminal domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and was given a 10-year suspended sentence, according to Richland County court records.
