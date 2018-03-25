SC fugitive surrenders after hours-long standoff at Lexington County motel

An hours-long standoff between a fugitive and law enforcement at a Lexington County motel ended peacefully early Sunday.
Sheriff's deputies received a tip that 29-year-old James Slaton, who was wanted on a grand larceny warrant in York County, was staying at the Red Roff Inn on Berryhill Road, according to officials. A deputy tried to make contact with Slaton around 9 p.m. Saturday, but Slaton refused to come out and made threats to hurt himself and law enforcement.
Slaton stopped talking with deputies, the sheriff's department said. After repeated unsuccessful attempts to make contact with him, a tactical team and negotiators responded, and deputies evacuated several rooms near Slaton's room.
Negotiators eventually made contact with Slaton, who was in the room alone, the sheriff's department said. He surrendered around 1:30 a.m. and was taken to the Lexington County Detention Center.
