One killed, five hospitalized following two-vehicle crash in Midlands

One person was killed and five more were hospitalized following a two-vehicle collision early Sunday morning.
The crash occurred shortly after midnight on Fredcon Road in Orangeburg County, just outside of Eutawville, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins.
The collision involved two Chevrolet pickup trucks. Both Chevy's were heading north on Fredcon Road when the incident occurred, said Collins, adding the crash is being reconstructed to help determine what happened.
The two occupants of a 2012 Chevy pickup were taken to an area hospital, as were two of the occupants and the driver of the 2007 Chevrolet truck, Collins said. The other occupant of the 2007 Chevy wasn't wearing a seat belt and was killed in the collision.
The identity of the person who died won't be revealed until the Orangeburg County Coroner has identified the family.
There is no word on the condition of the other people hospitalized in the crash, or what caused the collision.
The crash remains under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol.
