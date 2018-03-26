1 killed, 1 injured in Columbia shooting. 2 more victims showed up at hospital

One man was killed and another injured in a north Columbia shooting, and police are trying to determine if two more victims who showed up at a hospital later are connected.
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts identified the deceased as 30-year-old Cory Cornelius Jenkins. He died of complications from gunshot wounds to the upper body.
Police say Jenkins and three other men were shot just after 9 p.m. Sunday on Samson Circle, which is just off Wilkes Road between North Main Street and Farrow Road.
Inside the home, police found a 64-year-old man who was shot in the upper arm, officials said. Later on, police learned that two more men arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds.
One man was shot in the upper body, and the other was shot in the leg, police said. Investigators are trying to determine if the two victims are connected to the Samson Circle incident.
There was no immediate word on what prompted the shooting.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.
