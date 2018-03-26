SC teen live streamed packing marijuana on social media. Now he's going to prison

A South Carolina teenager, who made a live stream video of packing marijuana for a drug sale, was sentenced to prison Monday.
Dominique Raheem Manigo, aka “Doma,” was actually convicted in federal court in Charleston on a gun possession charge. He had a large number of firearms and ammunition at his residence.
As a previously convicted felon, the 19-year-old from Walterboro is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition. Along with the marijuana, multiple weapons were visible in his social media post.
Manigo was sentenced for felon in possession of firearms and ammunition, according to U.S. Attorney Beth Drake.
On April 4, 2017, Manigo initiated a live video stream on a social network platform that showed him sitting in his car with two other individuals packaging marijuana for distribution and possessing a shotgun and an AR-15 style firearm, according to Drake's office.
As a result of this video, federal agents obtained a search warrant for Manigo’s residence, which was executed on April 19, 2017, Drake's office reported. During the search inside Manigo’s bedroom, agents located a pistol magazine that contained fifteen rounds of 9mm ammunition, a box containing thirteen 12-gauge shotgun shells, a box containing four rounds of .45 colt ammunition and one round of .223 caliber ammunition.
Inside a shed on the property, agents located a green and black 12-gauge shotgun that was loaded with six 12-gauge shotgun shells, a Smith & Wesson .556 caliber rifle that contained sixty-seven rounds of .223 caliber ammunition and a bag containing twenty-one rounds of various ammunition. The .223 ammunition in the rifle was loaded into two large capacity magazines that were taped together.
Manigo has prior convictions for burglary and failure to stop for a blue light that prohibit him from possessing firearms and ammunition.
