Suspect in I-26 standoff confirmed dead

What began as a call about a disabled vehicle in rural Lexington County Wednesday morning led to a chase and hours-long standoff that shut down Interstate 26 and ended with deputies fatally shooting the suspect.
The Lexington County Coroner's Office has not yet identified the man, who led lawmen on a chase through at least three jurisdictions before crashing on I-26, prompting a standoff that snarled traffic in both directions for three hours.
The wild series of events began around 8:30 a.m., when state troopers said they were responding to a disabled vehicle on Pine Plain Road in the Swansea area, Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. The man ran away from the car on foot, carrying a bag.
Deputies in the area later saw a man matching the suspect description in a Chevrolet pickup, and a chase ensued, Koon said. The driver led lawmen on a chase that went through Lexington County, into the city of Columbia and back into Lexington County, Koon said.
Never miss a local story.
Leroy Barnes lives just off Exit 115, which is near where the truck eventually crashed.
"The guy passed me with three wheels on the truck. The other wheel was gone," he said of the suspect. "All of a sudden ... Lexington County was behind him. As I got down the road, I guess all the tires blew out."
Cayce Public Safety officers intercepted the vehicle as it made its way onto the eastbound lanes of I-26, stopping it with tire-deflating strips, Koon said. The car spun out and came to a stop, where it was surrounded by law enforcement.
"Immediately when he spun out, we saw he had a small handgun to his head," Koon said.
As deputies tried negotiating with the man, they learned he was wanted on General Sessions warrants for failure to appear, unlawful carry of a pistol, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and failure to stop for blue lights, Koon said.
"Negotiations were going good for several hours, then it just kind of broke down," Koon said. After 2.5 hours of negotiating, the tactical team began "tactical maneuvers."
"We gave this individual every opportunity to peacefully surrender," Koon said. "As we did our approach, he made a sudden movement in the car and we fired some rounds to stop the threat."
The situation appeared as if it had ended at about 1:45 p.m. No officers were injured.
EMS crews transferred the driver to Lexington Medical Center, Coroner Margaret Fisher said.
The State Law Enforcement Division will investigate the shooting, which is standard for all officer-involved shootings. The deputies involved have been placed on administrative leave, Koon said.
"Our hearts go out to the family of the suspect," the sheriff said. "But unfortunately, in the course of us doing business and serving warrants, we encounter people sometimes who just don't want to go back to jail, and I think that was the case today."
West Columbia police, the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the Cayce Department of Public Safety, the Highway Patrol and the U.S. Marshals also were involved in Wednesday's pursuit and standoff.
By 2 p.m., the westbound lanes of I-26 had reopened. One eastbound lane was open, but troopers say the other eastbound lanes will remain closed for several hours.
Comments