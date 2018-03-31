Crime & Courts

Man arrested in connection with Richland County hit-and-run that killed 20-year-old

By Sarah Ellis

sellis@thestate.com

March 31, 2018 02:10 PM

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

A 63-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a deadly hit-and-run that killed a 20-year-old pedestrian Thursday night.

Benjamin Parker Jr. is charged with hit-and-run involving death. He was being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on Saturday afternoon.

Officials say 20-year-old Christa Beatrice Alicia Hudson was struck and killed while walking along South Cedar Creek Road in Gadsden around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

The driver of the vehicle believed to have hit her, a burgundy pickup truck, left the scene.

Officials located the suspected truck Friday afternoon at a home in Gadsden and arrested Parker.

