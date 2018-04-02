STAFF FILE
Deputies searching for driver after stolen car chase, crash in Richland County

By Teddy Kulmala

April 02, 2018 06:34 AM

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

A driver in a stolen car led Richland County deputies on a short chase in the Irmo before crashing and running away on foot.

The chase began around 3:30 a.m. Monday on Longcreek Drive, where deputies spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen, according to Deputy Katelyn Jasak, spokeswoman for the sheriff's department.

Officers chased the car to Farming Creek Road, where it crashed in a ditch, Jasak said. The driver got out and ran away on foot and remains on the run.

Details about the driver were not immediately available Monday morning.

The S.C. Highway Patrol is still on the scene.

Check back for updates.

