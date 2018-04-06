Saluda K9 deputy dies on way to search for armed man holding child hostage

A Saluda County Sheriff's deputy died in the line of duty Thursday while driving to help track down a suspect who was holding a child hostage, according to a statement from Columbia-based police advocacy group Serve & Connect
Cpl. Dale Hallman, a member of Saluda's Bloodhound Tracking Team, was driving to assist Uniform Road Patrol with an Edgefield County chase when he crashed his car, WRDW reported.
The suspect police were tracking was armed and had a child with him, according to ABC Columbia.
Hallman, 30, was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries, according to WRDW.
His K9 was found at the scene, and is expected to recover, according to WIS.
Hallman leaves behind a pregnant wife and two step-sons, according to Serve & Connect. He worked at the Saluda County Sheriff's Office for five years, and was awarded the Medal of Valor.
Serve & Connect started a GoFundme page to benefit the deputies family.
