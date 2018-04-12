2/4/05-Irmo-Reserve deputies work in Richland County to augment the sheriff's department. (Tracy Glantz/The State/920-2030)
Crime & Courts

Stolen car hits Richland County patrol car during pursuit

By Teddy Kulmala

April 12, 2018 08:52 AM

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

Troopers are working a collision that happened during a pursuit involving a Richland County patrol car and a stolen vehicle.

The collision happened around 8 a.m. Thursday on Garners Ferry Road near Veterans Parkway, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The crash involved a Richland County Sheriff's Department patrol car, which was pursuing a suspect who was driving a stolen vehicle, according to Deputy Cynthia Roldan, spokeswoman for the sheriff's department.

"The suspect's vehicle ran into ours, but it was not a head-on collision," Roldan said.

No injuries were reported, and no other vehicles were involved, Roldan said.

The suspect is in custody, she said. There was no immediate word on charges.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

