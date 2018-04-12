Stolen car hits Richland County patrol car during pursuit

Troopers are working a collision that happened during a pursuit involving a Richland County patrol car and a stolen vehicle.
The collision happened around 8 a.m. Thursday on Garners Ferry Road near Veterans Parkway, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.
The crash involved a Richland County Sheriff's Department patrol car, which was pursuing a suspect who was driving a stolen vehicle, according to Deputy Cynthia Roldan, spokeswoman for the sheriff's department.
"The suspect's vehicle ran into ours, but it was not a head-on collision," Roldan said.
No injuries were reported, and no other vehicles were involved, Roldan said.
The suspect is in custody, she said. There was no immediate word on charges.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
