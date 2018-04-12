There are more questions than answers in the Irmo police chase that killed 3 teens

One week after three teenagers were killed in a crash during a pursuit with Irmo police, investigators are still trying to determine how six teens ended up in the stolen car and where they were going.
The April 4 crash killed 15-year-old Travis Lamount Green, 13-year-old Travion D'Monte Green and Reshad Daloamir David, 15. They were among six people ages 13 to 18 who were in a Pontiac sedan that led police on a chase exceeding speeds of 80 mph that night before crashing on Piney Grove Road, officials have said. Police tried to pull the car over for speeding when the chase began.
No charges have been filed, and Capt. Courtney Dennis of the Irmo Police Department said police do not have anyone in custody.
It's unclear who was driving the car, and police are working with the S.C. Highway Patrol's Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team to determine who was behind the wheel, Dennis said. None of the occupants were wearing seat belts.
A gun was found on one of the occupants, but police have not said if it was found on one of the deceased passengers. Investigators are still trying to determine where the firearm came from, Dennis said.
The circumstances leading up to the pursuit, including how the teens ended up in a car that was reported stolen in Columbia earlier that day, also remain under investigation, Dennis said.
There is dashcam footage of the pursuit, Dennis said.
"We will not release it or comment on it any further at this time due to the ongoing MAIT investigation," he said.
