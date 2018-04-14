Man shot at Columbia Place mall, Richland deputies say

A man was shot Saturday in the Columbia Place mall parking lot, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.
Two groups were in the parking lot at about 2:40 p.m. when shots were fired, according to a department statement.
The injured man walked into the mall and collapsed. He was taken to the hospital, but the extent of his injuries are unknown as of Saturday afternoon.
The mall was still up and running Saturday afternoon. There were people eating in the food court right next to the crime scene, which included blood on the floor.
There was a trail of blood from the door to the middle of the mall. It ends with a pile of paper towels, rubber gloves and gauze bandages.
An eyewitness said he didn’t hear any shots but saw people running through the mall. At first, people ran away from the injured man, but then mall employees and the security guard rushed to help him.
Columbia Place mall is located on Two Notch Road in Richland County. It is one of four traditional malls still operating in the Columbia area.
The county is buying part of the mall to relocate government offices there. Former anchors Dillard's, Burlington Coat Factory and Sears will become the site of several Richland County government offices.
Deputies are asking witnesses and anyone with information to call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.
Comments