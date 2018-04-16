17-year-old Midlands high school football player shot and killed

Police are investigating after a 17-year-old Sumter football and baseball player was shot and killed Sunday, according to a Sumter police satement.
Joshua Goodman, of Dalzell, was likely shot by someone he knew, police said Sunday.
Officers were called to the Peach Street area in Sumter at about 1:45 p.m. after receiving calls of shots fired, according to the statement. Police found Goodman in the parking lot of an apartment complex.
Goodman was taken to Palmetto Health Tuomey, where he later died, according to the statement.
Goodman, a junior at Crestwood High School, was a member of the school's varsity baseball team and varsity football team, according to CBS Sports. He also was a member of the track team.
Comments