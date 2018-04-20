SC prison inmate, accomplice found guilty of mail-bomb plot in FBI's 'Deep Web' sting

A federal jury in Columbia has found a S.C. prison inmate and an accomplice guilty of conspiring to order a mail-order bomb over the Internet to kill the prisoner's ex-wife.
The case was the result of an FBI domestic counter-terrorism operation dubbed "Operation Boom Box."
After a four-day trial in the Columbia federal courthouse, jurors deliberated less than two hours Thursday night before finding inmate Michael Young, 32, and his friend, Vance Volious, 36, of Columbia, guilty in a complex conspiracy involving a thriving marijuana-smuggling business and a mail-order bomb, officials said Friday.
Young thought he was buying a mail-order bomb from a Russian or Eastern European arms dealer that he had contacted to the Internet's secretive "Dark Web."
Instead, he was communicating online with an undercover FBI agent, and the bomb sent to a friend's house was a fake.
Young wanted to kill his ex-wife, who he had tried to kill in a 2007 shooting at the Columbiana Centre mall. Instead, Young shot his ex-wife's father to death in that incident and was sentenced to 50 years in state prison by a Lexington County jury.
Young and Volious could get up to 45 years in prison each. However, U.S. District Judge Michelle Childs put off sentencing until a later date.
Young testified Thursday that both he and Volious were involved in the drug-smuggling operation — in which about six pounds of marijuana were shipped to Columbia from California once a month. But, Young said, Volious was not involved in the bomb plot.
Volious did not testify.
But the jury believed the version of events presented by assistant U.S. Attorneys Jay Richardson and Will Lewis, who said Young's testimony simply was an attempt to absolve his friend, Volious, from being found guilty of the bomb conspiracy.
Testimony in the trial illustrated the ease with which an S.C. prison inmate can use an illegally obtained cell phone to access the Internet and its Dark Web, set up a drug-smuggling ring operated from inside a prison and carry out a murder plot.
The trial also served up details of a little-glimpsed but sophisticated FBI counter-terrorism operation, in which online undercover agents masquerading as criminals operate virtual Internet stores offering illegal wares.
In other cases, online undercover agents have snared child pornographers. But in this case, testimony revealed the FBI also has undercover agents posing as shady arms dealers pretending to be from Russia or the Eastern bloc
On Monday, the federal jury heard from "Marcus," an online undercover FBI agent who in the winter of 2017 was on the Internet's Dark Web, pretending to be an arms dealer selling grenades and other high explosives.
The Dark Web is the Internet's seamy underbelly, a place frequented by drug dealers, child pornographers, arms dealers and others who buy and sell illicit wares in markets similar to Amazon and eBay, according to trial testimony.
In February 2017, Young was on the Dark Web, too, using search engines to try to find someone to buy explosives from and fashion a bomb to be mailed to kill his ex-wife, who lived in Florida.
Young stumbled up "Marcus." Then, over a period of weeks — using encrypted emails and other digital communication devices — the two had numerous conversations.
"Marcus" agreed to mail "Semtex," a general purpose plastic explosive, and booby trap a package that would explode when the recipient opened it. Young emailed "Marcus" the addresses of two Columbia area accomplices, as well as the address of the intended victim.
Once Marcus had the Columbia area addresses, the FBI activated surveillance squads of agents and two airplanes to keep an eye on Young's out-of-prison accomplices, as well on the intended victim.
FBI scientists also put together a phony booby-trapped bomb and mailed it. The bomb had traces of explosive chemicals — enough to legally make it an explosive — but it posed no danger since it could not explode.
Young's drug-smuggling operation was uncovered by chance.
As FBI agents interviewed another Young accomplice — to whom "Marcus'" fake bomb had been shipped — that accomplice, Vincent Meredith, 17, of Irmo, told agents that Young was operating a drug-smuggling ring from inside prison, having two three-pound boxes of marijuana shipped to Meredith each month for distribution locally.
Charges against Meredith are pending.
Numerous state and local law agencies worked with the FBI in the case, said Alphonso Norris, Special Agent in charge of the FBI's Columbia office.
Comments