'I'm sorry': Parents of slain Midlands student, accused shooter devastated at hearing

Though only one person died during a shooting on Sunday, the lives of six young people will likely be cut short, leaving multiple families grieving.
The first appearance hearing for Jaelon Jackson, 21, who is accused of fatally shooting 17-year-old Joshua Goodman during an attempted armed robbery on Sunday, ended with the families of both the victim and defendant shedding tears Thursday.
"I'm so sorry," Jackson's mother said to Goodman's mother, father and aunt, her voice cracking, as she left the courtroom.
Looking at the other grieving family through tearful eyes, Jackson's mother stopped in front of the judges' bench.
"I don't know what happened," she said. "I'm so sorry."
Goodman's mother cried as she leaned on the shoulder of Goodman's father.
The tears continued as Jackson's mother left the courtroom with her husband by her side. She could be heard making an emotion-filled plea for forgiveness even in the lobby.
Both families found themselves in the courtroom at Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center after Goodman, a Crestwood High School student, was killed during a planned meeting to purchase marijuana from Jackson and four other individuals. However, Jackson and his co-defendants reportedly plotted beforehand to rob Goodman.
The high school junior was allegedly shot by Jackson during a brief struggle with one of the other suspects, according to Tonyia McGirt, public information officer for Sumter Police Department.
Goodman was found in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Peach Street about 1:45 p.m. on Sunday and was later pronounced dead at Palmetto Health Tuomey.
Jackson, who turned himself in to authorities without incident on Wednesday evening, is charged with murder, attempted armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and criminal conspiracy.
"Because of the nature of these crimes, bond is denied on all counts," Magistrate Judge Larry Blanding said after a Sumter police investigator described the shooting incident.
The investigator also mentioned Jackson's criminal history - which includes a guilty plea to strong armed robbery and weapons charges for a 2016 carjacking case in Richland County - and said he was on probation when Goodman was shot.
If convicted of all four charges, Jackson faces up to 60 years in prison - a mandatory 30-year sentence for murder; a maximum of 20 years for attempted armed robbery; five years for possession of a weapon during a violent crime; and five years for criminal conspiracy - if he is not sentenced to life for murder.
He is scheduled to go before a circuit judge for a bond hearing in general sessions court at 8:30 a.m. on June 8 at Sumter County Judicial Center.
Though Jackson did not show much emotion during the hearing, he tried to verbally express remorse to Goodman's family after the proceedings.
"I just want to say I'm sorry to the family," he said before he was cut off by Blanding.
Jackson was told not to address the victim's family and was escorted from the courtroom.
The other four suspects were also denied bond during their first appearance hearings earlier this week.
Shanice Octavia Bradley, 20, of Sumter, is charged with murder, attempted armed robbery and criminal conspiracy.
Diontre Brown, 18, of Blythewood, is charged with murder, attempted armed robbery, criminal conspiracy and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Dequan Lamont Washington, 21, of Sumter, is charged with murder, attempted armed robbery and criminal conspiracy.
Joshua Smith Jr., 16, of Sumter, is charged as an adult for accessory before the fact of armed robbery, accessory before the fact of murder and criminal conspiracy. Smith is a junior at Sumter High School.
