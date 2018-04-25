Jailers charged with taking bribes, smuggling contraband into SC prisons

Fourteen former S.C. Department of Corrections employees have been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of taking bribes to smuggle contraband into state prisons.

The contraband included cellphones, which state officials have said played a role in spreading last week's deadly prison riot at Lee Correctional Institution near Bishopville. Seven inmates died in that riot.





At least nine of those indicted were former corrections officers, according to the indictments.

The indictments, unveiled Wednesday morning, charge the former employees of abusing their public positions to take bribes to smuggle contraband — including cocaine, marijuana, methamphetamine and cellphones — into state prisons.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

The prisons affected were not identified in court records available Wednesday morning. However, court records indicate the prisons range from institutions in the Upstate to the Lowcountry to Columbia. The S.C. Department of Corrections has about 20 prisons with about 20,000 prisoners.





SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina governor Henry McMaster and SCDC director Bryan Sterling are fighting to prevent prisoners from obtaining contraband cell phones and to block cell reception over prisons. Tracy Glantz

According to the indictments:

▪ Former corrections officer Frank Pridgeon took bribes to smuggle a cellphone and a cocaine into a state prison. "Pridgeon ... agreed to receive something of value as a public official in South Carolina for himself and another in return for being influenced in the discharge of his official responsibilities," the indictment says.

▪ Forner corrections Jamal Early "corruptly accepted something of value ... in exchange for the improper use of the power of his position" to distribute cocaine within a prison.





Federal and state authorities, including the FBI, the U.S. attorney's office for South Carolina and the S.C. Department of Corrections, have scheduled a 3:30 p.m. press conference Wednesday in Columbia to discuss the charges.





The 14 former Corrections workers have been arrested and are expected to be arraigned in federal court in Columbia beginning at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

▪ This story will be updated as more details become available.



