A half-naked man caused school lockdown, but he wasn't arrested, cops say

Two Lexington County schools went on lockdown Monday morning because of reports of a suspicious person in the area, who might have been wearing only pink shorts.
The man was located and the security precautions were lifted, but no arrest was made.
The incident began before 10 a.m., when Airport High School and Fulmer Middle School were placed on lockdown, according to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department.
Deputies were responding to reports of a white man with no shirt, no shoes, who was possibly wearing "pink shorts," according to an incident report.
Perimeter doors of the schools were secured while a search was conducted, the sheriff's department said.
In a wooded area near the school, the suspicious person was located lying down, according to the incident report.
The man was only wearing red boxer shorts, and told a deputy he was trying to get away from "a bigger situation," according to the incident report.
The deputy said the man was very confused, wouldn't answer questions and had a difficult time saying where his clothes went, according to the incident report, adding he said he "left a bar to get away from a situation involving three guys."
The man told deputies he had no intention of bothering anyone at the schools, the sheriff's department reported.
No criminal charge was filed and the man was taken to an area hospital for evaluation, according to the sheriff's department.
