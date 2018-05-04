'Extremely dangerous' man arrested in Richland County is suspect in Lake Marion death

Police are investigating a body found in Lake Marion on April 25 as a homicide. On Friday, authorities arrested a man they say is suspected in that death.
Stephen Wayne Stinnette II was arrested in Richland County on Friday, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and Richland County Sheriff's Department confirmed. He was reported before the arrest as being seen in the Two Notch Road-Parklane Road area and was described as "extremely dangerous."
Stinnette, 31, faces murder charges in the death of 24-year-old Jerry Lamars Johnson, police said.
The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office and the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office have been jointly investigating after Johnson's body was found in Lake Marion. He was reported missing on April 24. Police say Johnson was shot.
“We certainly want to bring justice to Mr. Johnson’s family. The investigators from all three jurisdictions have been working long hours to bring closure to Mr. Johson’s family,” Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis previously said in a statement.
