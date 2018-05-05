High-speed police chase through Irmo ends in death

A man died while leading deputies and S.C. Highway Patrol troopers on a chase through Irmo Friday night, according to a Lexington County Sheriff's Department statement.
The man, who has not yet been identified, began the pursuit when he drove through a public safety checkpoint instead of stopping, deputies said.
Troopers and deputies joined the high-speed chase until the driver left the road, went down an embankment and hit a tree at the intersection of Piney Grove Road and Saint Andrews Road.
The wreck is under investigation.
