Police seek second suspect after body pulled from Lake Marion

Sumter County authorities need help finding a second man wanted in connection with a body found in Lake Marion last month.
Anthony Dustin Dill, 32, is wanted on a warrant for accessory after the fact to murder, the Sumter County Sheriff's Office said Monday morning.
He is wanted in connection with the death of 24-year-old Jerry Lamars Johnson, whose body was found in Lake Marion on April 25, officials say.
Stephen Wayne Stinnette II was arrested Friday in Richland County and faces a murder charge in Johnson's death, authorities have said.
Additional details about the killing, including how Johnson died and how Dill was an accessory, have not yet been released.
Anyone with information on Dill's whereabouts, or on the crime, is asked to call Crimestoppers of the Midlands at 888-CRIME-SC.
