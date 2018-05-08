SC man paid to have black neighbor killed, 'flaming cross' put in his yard, FBI says

A white South Carolina man tried to hire someone to kill his black neighbor, hang him and put a "flaming cross" in his yard, but the person he hired turned out to be an undercover FBI agent, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Brandon Cory Lecroy, 25, was charged with solicitation to commit a crime of violence and use of interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder-for-hire, according to an indictment from the U.S. Attorney's Office.
The indictment stated that the Hodges resident arranged to pay for the murder of his neighbor with a Lexington County deputy who was working for the FBI, indexjournal.com reported.
Hodges is about 85 miles west of Columbia.
Officials reported that Lecroy contacted the undercover agent through a white supremacist group and told him "$500 and he's a ghost" during a March conversation, according to foxcarolina.com.
The Greenwood County man sent the undercover agent pictures of his neighbor and specified that he wanted to "hang his neighbor from a tree" and have a "flaming cross" put in the front yard, the indictment states, according to postandcourier.com.
After that, he told the undercover agent the best time to commit the murder, and he shared plans to take over his neighbor's property, the affidavit said, indexjournal.com reported.
Lecroy also said he wanted a 9mm handgun, specifically a "ghost gun" that couldn't be traced, and said he "has more jobs for him in the future," according to foxcarolina.com. As well, Lecroy gave the undercover agent a $100 down payment "for the murder of his neighbor," the TV station reported.
Lecroy was arrested April 9, and the following day a federal judge ordered Lecroy to be sent to a federal prison in Massachusetts for a psychiatric evaluation, postandcourier.com reported.
If convicted, Lecroy could face a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Comments