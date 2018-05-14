Missing NJ baby found at Columbia hotel. Now the mother is facing charges.

Federal authorities arrested two people at a Columbia hotel after they were found to have taken an infant from New Jersey to South Carolina, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.
Marshals over the weekend recovered a missing infant for the N.J. Division of Child Protection and Permanency at a hotel on North Main Street in Columbia, according to a release from the U.S. Marshals Service.
A tip sent from authorities in New York and New Jersey led authorities to believe that the infant's mother, Jessica Johnson, and Euphus Williams had traveled to South Carolina with the baby, the release states.
Authorities say Johnson and Williams fled after being ordered to surrender the infant in November 2017 to New Jersey’s Child Services for the alleged positive test of narcotics of the infant.
Johnson and Williams were taken into custody at the North Main Street hotel without incident, officials said. The infant was recovered safely and turned over to the S.C. Department of Social Services.
Johnson and Williams were transported to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center where they are awaiting extradition proceedings.
Johnson faces charges of cruelty and neglect toward a child and order to show cause for failure to produce a child, according to Deputy U.S. Marshal Amanda Lyons. Williams faces a warrant for failure to appear for sentencing for a charge of assault on law enforcement, Lyons said.
Children are the most valuable resource we have, the safety and security of each child is paramount," said Tom Griffin, U.S. Marshal for the District of South Carolina. “The recovery of this infant shows how law enforcement from across the country works together to bring each child home.”
