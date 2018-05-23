He was pulled over for an equipment violation — and 398 doses of LSD were found, SC cops say

What started out as a routine traffic stop turned into a notable drug bust Tuesday, as South Carolina sheriff's deputies discovered a man in possession of 398 doses of LSD.

Christopher Simmons was driving a 2000 Dodge Neon in Summerville when a deputy pulled him over for "an equipment violation," according to a post on the Berkeley County sheriff's office Facebook page.

After making contact with Simmons, the deputies reported smelling "the odor of marijuana" coming from the Neon.

This led to a "probable cause search" of the car, according to the sheriff's office. Though no marijuana was found, according to the Facebook post, a considerable amount of another drug was discovered, the sheriff's office says.

On four multicolored sheets, the sheriff's office found 398 doses (also known as tabs or hits) of LSD, which they called "an extremely dangerous hallucinogen."

Simmons was arrested and charged with drug trafficking, according to the sheriff's office.

Simmons was taken to the Hill-Finklea Detention Center in Berkeley County, where he will be held until he has a bond hearing.

The street value of the acid in Simmons' possession is between $2,000 to $8,000, according to addictionresource.com.