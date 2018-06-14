From guard to behind bars: She had affair with inmate, cut her kids' dad, SC cops say

One South Carolina woman has gone from working as a guard at a detention center to being booked at the jail on multiple charges, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.
Tramina Shada McLaurin, 24, worked as a correctional officer at Marlboro County Detention Center but was described by SLED as a "former" employee after she was arrested Wednesday on two different, but equally serious, charges.
McLaurin was charged with public official misconduct in office for having a relationship with an inmate, according to SLED. It reported that she was also charged with second-degree domestic violence for assaulting the father of two of her children, in front of the kids.
McLaurin and a male inmate began a relationship in October 2017, "while he was incarcerated," according to an arrest warrant. Their relationship continued, even when the "inmate was incarcerated at another institution," according to the arrest warrant, which said the relationship was proved by an audio recording and telephone conversations.
In another incident on April 12, McLaurin assaulted a man whom she has two children with, according to that arrest warrant, which reported that both kids "were present when the incident took place."
During that alleged assault, McLaurin cut the man "on the left side of his abdomen," and he was treated in the emergency room of a Bennettsville-area hospital, according to the arrest warrant.
After she was arrested, SLED said McLaurin was booked at the Marlboro County Detention Center, where she formerly worked as a correctional officer.
