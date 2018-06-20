Patients got half – or none – of their drug doses. SC investigators say they know why

As a registered nurse, this South Carolina woman's job was to provide treatment and care for patients at one of the Palmetto State's larger hospitals.

Instead, Hannah Danielle Reeves stole drugs she was supposed to administer for those under her care, according to investigators.

The 29-year-old Greenville resident formerly worked for Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System. Reeves stole multiple controlled substances on six different days in April, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, which conducted the investigation.

Hospital documentation shows that Reeves often gave her patients only half of their prescribed dose of medication, according to arrest warrants provided by DHEC. In these instances, there is nothing to prove that the controlled substance had been administered, wasted or returned.

On other occasions, DHEC says the registered nurse did not administer any of the drugs to the patients, again providing no documentation about what happened to the controlled substance.

This occurred 18 times, according to arrest warrants. It involved doses of drugs such as morphine, Oxycodone, Lorazepam, Hydromorphone and Tramadol.

According to jail records, Reeves was arrested June 14 on drug charges, including six counts of theft of a controlled substance, and 12 counts of violating drug distribution law (non-controlled, imitation controlled substance).

Reeves was booked at the Spartanburburg County Detention Center and was released without having to post bond, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office.

She is no longer employed at Spartanburg Regional, and has not worked there since April, foxcarolina.com reported.