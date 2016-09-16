USC board approves new Bull Street medical school

A plan to build a new, $200 million University of South Carolina medical school campus on the Bull Street residential-and-retail development in downtown Columbia received preliminary approval Friday from the school's trustees.
USC's board of trustees unanimously approved placing the planned four-building campus on 16 acres of land donated by Greenville developer Bob Hughes.
“This is what it means to be a 21st century university,” USC President Harris Pastides said in a statement, “Developing arenas of excellence that meet the interests and employability demands of students and parents while meeting the economic demands of the state.”
Plans for the new campus include a new medical school, a life-science facility, a private medical-research office and a parking garage.
USC School of Medicine has plans to move from its aging home next to Dorn Veterans Medical Center. Its lease there is set to end in 2030.
According to a recent study by USC’s Darla Moore School of Business, the health care industry already employs one out of every eight Americans and the industry is expected to grow by up to 40-percent during the next decade. South Carolina is expected to see an increase in health-sector jobs from 215,000 to 340,000 in that time.
USC chose to build at the Bull Street site over 14 acres of land it already owns near Palmetto Health Richland hospital, a USC partner.
“We are thrilled with this plan for a new health sciences campus in Columbia,” said Les Hall, dean of the School of Medicine-Columbia and CEO of the Palmetto Health-USC Medical Group. “This new campus will be a tremendous benefit to our students and will help meet the need for more health care providers in South Carolina, while also growing our state's contributions to biomedical research.”
Charles D. Beaman Jr., chief executive officer of Palmetto Health, touted the 40-plus year partnership between the hospital and the USC School of Medicine.
“To have the school in close proximity to the Palmetto Health Richland campus will provide even closer alignment,” Beaman said. “Together we will continue to meet the health care needs of people across our growing region.”
