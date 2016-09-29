Mold scare drives 10 students out of USC dorm

Ten University of South Carolina students have moved out of the 47-year-old Bates House residence hall over concerns about a possible mold outbreak.
A USC spokesman said Thursday the suspected outbreak “was mostly dust accumulated in HVAC vents” as a result of humidity. But air-quality testing of 67 rooms revealed five had higher levels of spores, he said.
USC is conducting mold remediation in those rooms. The students now are staying in the nearby Cliff Apartments. Bates House is home to 522 students – for now.
USC plans to tear down the dorm and three others to make room for an up-to-3,800-bed student housing village with three- to six-story towers and a parking garage.
