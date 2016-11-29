3 SC professors on conservative group’s watchlist of ‘leftist’ teachers

Three S.C. professors — two from Clemson University and one from Coker College — have been added to a new website that says it lists college professors who discriminate against conservative students and “advance leftist propaganda in the classroom.”
Clemson assistant communications professor Chenjerai Kumanyika and American literature professor Susanna Ashton are among some 200 professors listed on the Professor Watchlist, a site that first appeared last week. A third S.C. professor, Coker assistant sociology and criminology professor Todd Couch, also is on the list.
The website is run by a Turning Point USA, a conservative nonprofit that says it promotes fiscal responsibility, free markets and limited government to students. It encourages former students to submit tips to build the list.
Professor watchlists can do more harm than good, according to Brandon Inabinet, a Furman University associate professor and president of the American Association of University Professors’ S.C. conference.
Some professors are added wrongly because of misinformation, he said. Regardless of their accuracy, Inabinet said, professor listings can result in death threats or students choosing only professors who do not challenge their views.
“It’s a terrible way to go about your education,” Inabinet said. “Students should be exposed to new viewpoints. If lists like this are used to find professors that agree with a student’s viewpoints, it really defeats the purpose of what a university is about.”
The watchlist cites Kumanyika’s involvement in the August 2015 Ferguson protests and Ashton’s December 2014 tweet calling on others to “collectively shame” Clemson students who participated in the gang-themed “Cripmas” party that fall. Ashton later apologized for the tweet.
The website also mentions a letter, signed by both professors and dozens more after the Cripmas party, that called for Clemson to build a new multi-cultural center, support underrepresented groups, hire more minority faculty members and provide diversity training for the school’s employees.
Kumanyika made news earlier this fall with a letter challenging Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney for invoking Martin Luther King in his criticism of football players not standing for the national anthem.
The website says Couch, the Coker professor, teaches that “racial oppression” was central to the United States’ founders’ philosophy and lectures on white supremacy, racial oppression and the “evilness of conservatives.”
Efforts Tuesday to reach the three professors and officials at both schools were unsuccessful.
Avery G. Wilks: 803-771-8362, @averygwilks
Comments