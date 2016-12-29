USC’s Pastides makes resolution to play guitar solo at Williams-Brice Stadium

When you’re watching the Gamecocks play next season, a University of South Carolina leader may unexpectedly steal the show thanks to a New Year’s resolution.
USC President Harris Pastides said in a video published by BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina this week that he plans to take electric guitar lessons.
He went further and said his goal is to play a Jimi Hendrix version of “The Star-Spangled Banner” at Williams-Brice Stadium in the fall.
Pastides’ announcement was part of BCBSSC’s Live Fearless campaign, which features stories of inspirational South Carolinians.
#UofSC President @HarrisPastides announces challenge to play guitar solo at Williams-Brice Stadium in 2017 https://t.co/dJWYz3YVsW. #FHNY pic.twitter.com/oTlGyAcMMi— BCBSSC (@bcbssc) December 27, 2016
Some of the stories include those from a cancer survivor, a flood survivor and an adoptive mother.
Others include New Year’s resolutions from leaders, such as Mayor Steve Benjamin and Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott.
Benjamin said he plans treat his “body like the temple that it is” by running his first 5k shirtless.
Lott’s resolution was a bit more tame, as he plans to learn to scuba dive.
