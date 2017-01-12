Richland 2 principal is Jeopardy champion

Westwood High’s Redhawk Nation has something to cheer about.
That’s because Principal Cheryl Guy, who appeared on the game show “Jeopardy,” won Thursday night’s final round, blowing away the competition with a question about religion.
She will return as champion for Friday’s show.
Guy – who joined a watch party Thursday night at Columbia Country Club in Blythewood – is a graduate of the University of South Carolina and has been in education for 31 years, according to her website.
Westwood students, faculty and staff have been showing their support for their principal, including a shout-out on the school’s web site to encourage everyone to watch and cheer her one.
With 23 million viewers each week, “Jeopardy”’ is the top-rated quiz show on TV.
