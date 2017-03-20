SC governor not called to testify in corruption probe; USC mum

S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster and his chief-of-staff, Trey Walker, have not been subpoenaed to testify before the state grand jury investigating State House corruption, the governor’s office told The State Monday.
However, the University of South Carolina is not saying whether anyone on its payroll has been called in for questioning by special prosecutor David Pascoe.
McMaster, Walker and USC have not been publicly tied to Pascoe’s investigation, which has led to the indictments of three powerful GOP lawmakers so far.
But all three have ties to Richard Quinn and Associates, the Columbia-based political consulting firm named in last week’s indictment of suspended state Sen. John Courson, R-Richland.
McMaster is a long-time client of RQA, and Walker is a former RQA employee.
USC paid RQA $491,000 from April 2011 through May 2015, often in monthly payments of $9,500, for “assistance in research and issue analysis as well as creation of strategies, themes and messages to support strategic university priorities,” the school has said.
A USC spokesman did not respond Monday to a request asking if any university employees have been subpoenaed as part of the investigation.
Both McMaster and Walker have worked for USC, too.
The school once paid McMaster $191,000 a year to raise money for its new law school building and paid Walker, who worked for Quinn from 2000-03, $135,000 a year as the school’s chief lobbyist.
