Parking fees coming to high school graduations at Colonial Life Arena

Headed to a high school graduation at Colonial Life Arena later this spring? You might want to bring some cash with you.
Starting in May, families attending high school graduation at the 18,000-seat arena will have to pay $5 to park at two nearby garages owned by the University of South Carolina’s real estate foundation.
After considering a similar fee for its surface parking lots, USC decided this afternoon against it, spokesman Jeff Stensland said.
The new garage fees will not apply to USC’s May graduation ceremonies – only to high school ceremonies.
Colonial Life Arena hosts graduation ceremonies for Richland 1, Richland 2, Lexington 1 and Lexington-Richland 5 school districts.
Parking had previously been free for those ceremonies.
USC Development Foundation director Russ Meekins says the new fees will help pay off $17 million in mortgages for its Discovery garage on Park Street and the Horizon garage on Main Street.
“I’m not trying to stick it to anybody,” Meekins said. “But we have to make enough money to pay for the parking garages.”
USC was exploring charging for parking at its surface lots at the request of local school districts, Stensland said.
The fees would have offset the costs of shuttles and staff, which USC currently passes on to the school districts, Stensland said.
School districts last year bemoaned the cost of hosting their graduations at the arena.
Efforts to reach the four school districts for comment Wednesday afternoon were unsuccessful.
Avery G. Wilks: 803-771-8362, @averygwilks
