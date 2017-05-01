Columbia College board appoints interim president

Columbia College’s Board of Trustees appointed Dr. Carol A Moore as the college’s interim president. Moore will fill the position held by Elizabeth Dinndorf, who is set to retire on June 30th.
Moore has served as the college’s executive vice president and provost since joining the institution in September.
“The college is fortunate to have the expertise of Dr. Moore at this time in our history,” John C.B. Smith, chairman of the board of trustees, said in a statement. “Her steady and guiding hand; combined with a ‘get things done’ attitude bring a strong leadership to our storied and historical institution.”
Moore has a B.A. and an M.A. in biology from Montclair State University, and a Ph.D. in marine biology from Northeastern University. She has more than 40 years of education experience at six institutions.
Columbia College is a private, liberal arts women’s college.
Comments