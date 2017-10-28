Low pay, high stress, second jobs. Can you afford to be a teacher in SC?

More Videos 1:32 Why is there a teaching crisis in SC? Pause 2:21 Why this aspiring SC teacher fled the classroom 2:26 Postgame reaction from Lexington's win over White Knoll 1:20 Who are these bums? Things have changed for South Carolina basketball 4:08 Game preview: Spotlight on USC run game, pass rush vs. Vandy 1:56 Lower Richland-Orangeburg Wilkinson first half highlights 0:48 Woman recalls getting shot during Vista shooting that injured 8 3:29 Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement 2:15 Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 0:39 Look: Bird's eye view of USC's new '2001' entrance Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Why this aspiring SC teacher fled the classroom After graduating with a degree in education she never became a teacher After graduating with a degree in education she never became a teacher Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com

After graduating with a degree in education she never became a teacher Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com