Midlands educator named top assistant principal in SC

By Tim Flach

November 27, 2017 04:22 PM

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC

Erica Page of Pelion High School was named Monday as the top assistant secondary school principal in South Carolina.

She received the award from the South Carolina Association of School Administrators during a surprise announcement at the school.

Page oversees instruction of 750 students in the rural southwest corner of Lexington County.

She is “an outstanding educator who is a dedicated leader and an advocate for the students and teachers,” association executive director Beth Phibbs said.

The award is among a series the association gives annually to recognize what it considers education leaders.

Lexington 1 officials added their praise.

Page has “an extensive knowledge” of students, teachers and community that is invaluable, new school principal Bryan Hearn said.

She “works hard to support both our teachers and students in their educational journeys,” Lexington 1 Superintendent Greg Little said.

Page, who couldn’t be reached for comment, taught at nearby White Knoll High before becoming part of the administrative team at Pelion in 2012.

