SC school bus catches fire moments after dropping off dozens of students

Your child’s South Carolina school bus could catch on fire The state’s schools chief says replacing mid-90s school buses that are prone to catching on fire is a top priority, but S.C. spending on buses is expected to fall short. In 2007, state lawmakers adopted a 15-year replacement cycle that the state lags behind. Now, the S.C. Department of Education says it needs $72 million just to replace the buses causing the most trouble, which make up about 35 percent of the state’s 5,600 buses The state’s schools chief says replacing mid-90s school buses that are prone to catching on fire is a top priority, but S.C. spending on buses is expected to fall short. In 2007, state lawmakers adopted a 15-year replacement cycle that the state lags behind. Now, the S.C. Department of Education says it needs $72 million just to replace the buses causing the most trouble, which make up about 35 percent of the state’s 5,600 buses Matt Walsh mwalsh@thestate.com

